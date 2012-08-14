BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
TORONTO, Aug 14 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it plans to buy back up to C$500 million ($505 million) from up to seven government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation.($1 = $0.99 Canadian)
BOGOTA, June 7 Colombia must make further efforts to reduce its level of debt, which is higher than that of other countries with the same BBB credit rating, a director from rating agency Fitch said on Wednesday.