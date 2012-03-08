Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
TORONTO, March 8 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it will tender to buy back up to C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of four issues of outstanding short-term government bonds in a switch operation to be held on March 14.
Those bonds will be replaced by a 0.75 percent bond due May 1, 2014. The settlement date is March 16.

OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.