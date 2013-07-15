CALGARY, Alberta, July 15 Canadian cash crude
prices held steady on Monday, with synthetic grades supported by
constrained supply that resulted from ongoing maintenance at
Syncrude Canada Ltd's northern Alberta oil sands project.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for August delivery
last traded at $3.25 per barrel above the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $3.10 above the
benchmark on Friday.
Synthetic crude has been trading above WTI since early June,
when Syncrude said a coker at its project in northern Alberta
would be shut for maintenance for 50 days.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for August delivery was
last trading at $15.75 per barrel below WTI, compared with a
settlement price on Friday of $15.60 per barrel below the
benchmark.
Market sources said trade was likely to remain subdued until
next week, when pipeline company Enbridge Inc could
announce apportionment on lines that transport Canadian crude to
the United States. A high degree of apportionment would likely
see prices weaken as supply gets bottlenecked in Canada.
"We've just been traveling between minus $15.50 and $16.50
(per barrel below WTI) for days now. It will not really move
until apportionment comes out," one Calgary-based crude trader
said.