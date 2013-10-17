CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Canadian cash crude
prices strengthened on Thursday after TransCanada Corp
warned of a possible natural gas pipeline rupture on the Nova
system in Northern Alberta.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for November delivery was
last trading at $27.50 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $30.00 per barrel
below the benchmark on Wednesday.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for November
delivery strengthened to $9.50 per barrel below WTI, compared
with Wednesday's settlement price $10.60 under the benchmark.
Traders in Calgary said news of the possible rupture was
affecting oil prices because crude producing plants need gas to
operate.