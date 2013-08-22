CALGARY, Alberta Aug 22 Canadian heavy crude
prices were steady in thin trade on Thursday, with some traders
relieved by news that pipeline apportionment on Enbridge Inc's
crude export network in September will be broadly in
line with other months.
Enbridge, whose lines carry the bulk of Canada's crude oil
exports to the United States, said it will ration space on Line
6B and 14 in September by 28 percent and 6 percent respectively.
Those figures were a relief to some traders who had warned
apportionment could rise after Enbridge recently changed the
rules on how shippers nominate capacity on pipelines. Higher
apportionment can lead to crude getting bottle-necked in Canada,
and push prices lower.
"It's a bit of a pleasant surprise (and) lower than expected
under the new rules. I do expect these levels to increase
incrementally over the next several months," one Calgary-based
crude trader said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery
last traded at $23.75 per barrel below the benchmark West Texas
Intermediate. That compares with a settlement price of $24.00
per barrel below the benchmark on Wednesday.
There were no trades in WCS for October delivery on Shorcan
Energy brokers, and volumes were light. The Canadian crude
market is outside the nearly three-week-long trading "window" -
from the first of the month until the day before pipeline
nominations are due - when the bulk of trading takes place.
Canadian heavy oil prices have been drifting lower in recent
weeks on increased production from Imperial Oil's Kearl
oil sands project and in anticipation of seasonal refinery
maintenance starting next month.
There were no trades in light synthetic crude from the oil
sands for September delivery, according to Shorcan Energy
brokers. The September contract settled on Thursday at $3.00 per
barrel above WTI.