BRIEF-Avedro Inc says it raised $12 mln in equity financing
* Avedro Inc files to say it raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qlCLFG)
TORONTO Oct 3 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against the greenback on Friday as investors were taking in separate reports that showed a trade deficit in Canada for August, and a pick up in hiring in the United States last month.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1222 to the greenback, or 89.11 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.1163, or 89.58 U.S. cents. It hit a session low of C$1.1229 shortly after the reports were released. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)
BOSTON, May 1 Asset manager AllianceBernstein on Monday fired longtime leader Peter Kraus and replaced him with a new chief executive and a new chairman, but offered little explanation for the unexpected change.