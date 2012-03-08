TORONTO, March 8 The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate unchanged, as anticipated, but issued a more upbeat outlook for the Canadian and global economies.

The currency firmed to C$0.9925 versus the greenback, or $1.0076, immediately after announcement, up from C$0.9955, or $1.0045, just before it was released.