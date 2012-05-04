Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
TORONTO May 4 The Canadian dollar firmed slightly after a volatile reaction to the latest U.S. jobs data that showed employers decreased hiring for the second straight month in April, but the unemployment rate still fell to 8.1 percent.
The currency hit both a session low and a session high immediately after the report, moving between C$0.9915 to the U.S. dollar to C$0.9862. It then traded near C$0.9886 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0115, where it had stood heading into the release. This was up slightly from Thursday's close.
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.