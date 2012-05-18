BRIEF-Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 mln
* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million
TORONTO May 18 The Canadian dollar rallied to a session high versus the U.S. dollar on Friday after a higher than expected reading on Canada's annual inflation rate for April.
The currency firmed to C$1.0139 against the greenback, or 98.63 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0164, or 98.39 U.S. cents immediately before the release.
* GMS Inc- new borrowings consist of a $578 million term loan facility due in 2023