U.S. to sell $72 billion in 3-month, 6-month bills next week
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday even after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, extended its monetary stimulus to a U.S. economic recovery that looks at risk of stalling.
The currency weakened as far as C$1.0231 versus the greenback, or 97.74 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0203, or 98.01 U.S. cents heading into the Fed's release.
NEW YORK, June 8 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.