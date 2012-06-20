TORONTO, June 20 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday even after the U.S. Federal Reserve, as expected, extended its monetary stimulus to a U.S. economic recovery that looks at risk of stalling.

The currency weakened as far as C$1.0231 versus the greenback, or 97.74 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0203, or 98.01 U.S. cents heading into the Fed's release.