TORONTO Aug 22 The Canadian dollar hit a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the government reported an unexpected drop in Canada's retail sales for June. ID:nL2E8JM1JE]

Canada's dollar touched C$0.9943 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0057. Before the data was released, the currency was trading at C$0.9931, or $1.0069.