TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's dollar pared gains
against the U.S. currency on Friday morning after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not clearly make the case for
another round of stimulus in a key speech.
At 10:09 a.m. (1409 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9891 versus the greenback, or $1.0110, down from around
C$0.9877, or $1.0125, before Bernanke's speech.
The Canadian dollar had strengthened earlier in the session
in the wake of data showing the country's economy grew more than
the market had expected in the second quarter and against a
backdrop of positive news out of Europe.