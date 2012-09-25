TORONTO, Sept 25 The Canadian dollar turned positive against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, rallying to a session high after data showed domestic retail sales in July rose much more than expected in June.

Canada's currency hit C$0.9766 versus the greenback, or $1.0240, from around C$0.9795, or $1.0209, heading into the report. The Canadian dollar ended Monday's North American session at C$0.9788, or $1.0217.