TORONTO Dec 11 The Canadian dollar touched a more than 7-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed Canada posted a much smaller than expected trade deficit in October.

The currency hit C$0.9858 against the greenback, or $1.0144, after trading around C$0.9863, or $1.0139, heading into the report. It was the Canadian dollar's strongest level since Oct. 19.