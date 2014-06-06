France election poses risk to world economy-Schaeuble
WASHINGTON, April 21 The presidential election in France where a first round takes place this weekend poses a risk to the global economy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
TORONTO, June 6 The Canadian dollar was little changed in choppy trade against the greenback on Friday after data showed the domestic economy added 25,800 jobs last month, largely in line with forecasts.
Investors were also taking in a jobs report from south of the border, which showed U.S. employers maintained a solid pace of hiring in May.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0930 to the greenback, or 91.49 U.S. cents, a tad weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0929, or 91.50 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 21 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday that earlier promises not to increase key taxes limited his ability to manage the economy, as his Conservative party prepares to set out its manifesto for an election on June 8.