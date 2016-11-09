TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's currency and long-term
bonds fell in early trading on Wednesday as investors digested
the implications of Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election
victory, but soaring gold miners helped push its stock market
into positive territory.
The Canadian dollar also came off the worst of its lows
overnight, as some of the knee-jerk selling of riskier assets
abated.
A 0.6 percent rise in TransCanada Corp, which
stands to gain from the potential approval of the Keystone XL
pipeline, and a 1.3 percent rise in the overall energy sector
also helped push Toronto's main stock market higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE
was up 22.93 points, or 0.16 percent, at 14,679.77 shortly after
open marginally in the red.
"There isn't the panic that I think the numbers were looking
like on the open," said Brian Pow, an equity analyst at Acumen
Capital Partners in Calgary.
The materials sector, which includes gold miners, jumped 3
percent. Gold jumped nearly 5 percent as investors bolted for
safety.
"You have gold, which benefits because all of his policies
are inflationary," said Diana Avigdor, head of trading at
Barometer Capital Management.
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second
biggest public pension plan and one of the world's biggest
dealmakers, said the result of the election will add to
uncertainty in the global economy.
"As a result, we expect to see increased volatility in the
months ahead," it said in a statement.
Magna International Inc fell 3.6 percent. The auto
parts maker has significant operations in Mexico, responsible
for 14 percent of sales in the third quarter. Magna depend on
the health of the global automotive industry, which depends on
supply chains that cross borders.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its price target on the
stock to $36 from $54, citing the election results. Its U.S.
shares were at $38.38 on Wednesday.
The Canadian dollar weakened sharply to an eight-month low
against its U.S. counterpart.
"Uncertainty equals volatility and volatility typically is a
factor that creates an underperformance by high beta currencies
such as Canada or the Canadian dollar and that's why it is the
weakest performing G10 currency," said Jack Spitz, managing
director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.
Trump has pledged to renegotiate or scrap the North American
Free Trade Agreement if elected, threatening Canada's
trade-intensive economy.
The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3443 to the
greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents, from Tuesday's close of
C$1.3305, or 75.16 U.S. cents. At one point it touched C$1.3525,
its weakest since March 1.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Alastair Sharp, Solarina Ho,
Allison Martell and Jeffrey Hodgson; editing by Grant McCool)