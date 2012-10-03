Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 3 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Wednesday, as better-than-expected U.S. private sector jobs data and a conviction that Spain will eventually request financial aid was offset by signs the global economic slowdown may be worsening.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index turned negative shortly after the start, falling 2.49 points to 12,388.74.
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.