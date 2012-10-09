Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's main stock index extended losses in a broad-based selloff on Tuesday, tracking U.S. shares lower amid worries about the upcoming earnings season and prospects for global growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite fell 125.24 points, or 1.01 percent, to 12,293.75.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.