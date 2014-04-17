UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
TORONTO, April 17 The Bank of Canada said on Thursday it plans to auction C$2.7 billion ($2.45 billion) in 17-day treasury bills on April 21.
For details, see: here ($1 = 1.1014 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.