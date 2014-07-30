Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
TORONTO, July 30 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its C$1.4 billion 15-day t-bill tender had yielded an average 0.981 percent.
For details, see here (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.