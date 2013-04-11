(Adds US industry group comment)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 11 Canadian
retaliation against the United States for its country- of-origin
meat-labeling rules may target more products than U.S. beef and
pork, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Thursday.
The U.S. meat-labeling rules have led to a sharp reduction
in U.S. imports of Canadian and Mexican livestock, and the World
Trade Organization (WTO) has ordered the United States to make
changes to the rules by May 23.
The United States last month proposed stricter rules for
labeling meat, but its proposal quickly drew criticism from the
Canadian government.
Canada is now considering retaliatory measures against U.S.
exports worth up to C$1 billion ($990 million).
"I see retaliatory measures going beyond simply beef and
pork," Ritz said on a conference call from Mexico, where he met
with Mexican government officials.
He said Mexico seemed willing to join Canada in taking
retaliatory measures, but that it should speak for itself.
Going through WTO channels to impose retaliatory measures
against the United States could take 1-1/2 to two years, Ritz
said.
In Washington, U.S. pork producers expressed concern about
the potential retaliation and urged the labeling rules be
revamped to better conform with WTO rules.
"Retaliatory tariffs on pork by Canada or Mexico would be
financially devastating to U.S. pork producers," Randy Spronk,
president of the National Pork Producers Council, said in a
statement.
