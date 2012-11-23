* Listeria detected but no evidence of contaminated food
* Company failed to properly track product distribution
* Voluntary recall issued for two brands of sausages
OTTAWA, Nov 23 Canadian food inspectors on
Friday said they have suspended operations at a meat-processing
plant in Edmonton, Alberta, for failing to properly track its
deliveries after detecting the Listeria bacteria on an employee.
The incident comes just a month after a major health scare
in Canada over tainted beef at another meat plant in the
province.
Capital Packers Inc detected the bacteria Listeria
monocytogenes -- which can cause fever, nausea and even
meningitis in infected people -- on a worker's sleeve and on
Monday notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
While such a finding is routine and there is no evidence
that any food was contaminated, the CFIA suspended the company's
license as a precautionary measure after finding it was unable
to properly track the whereabouts of its products.
"The company's ability to understand the distribution of
their products is in question and is an element of concern for
us, hence the license suspension," Paul Mayers, associate
vice-president of programs at the CFIA, told reporters on a
teleconference.
Initially, the company told the CFIA that the potentially
affected products were under its control. The CFIA's own
investigation determined that they may in fact have been
delivered to several provinces, Mayars said.
In September, the XL Foods meat plant in Alberta was shut
down for about a month after it produced millions of pounds of
beef tainted with the E. coli bacteria that sickened at least 16
people in Canada.
Capital Packers makes bacon, sausages, fresh meats and other
products and sells them in Western Canada and the Northwest
Territories, according to its Web site.
The company has voluntary recalled ham sausages under the
brand names Capital and Compliments.
"The ham sausage recall that is underway is not directly
related to the suspension, however we are voluntarily recalling
this product because there was found to be a positive for
listeria on an employee sleeve working on a packaging equipment
line," the company said in a statement.
"We are working closely with the CFIA to rectify this
situation in a timely manner."
CFIA officials said the plant would be closed until they
were satisfied Capital Packers has improved its record-keeping
and that additional products could be added to the recall as the
investigation continues.
(Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)