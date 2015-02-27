TORONTO Feb 26 Former media mogul and convicted
felon Conrad Black may no longer hold executive positions at
listed companies or investment funds in the Canadian province of
Ontario, the country's premier securities regulator ruled on
Friday.
The watchdog imposed the same penalty on Black's former
business partner, John Boultbee, after a lengthy process that
was delayed by U.S. legal proceedings against Black and
Boultbee. Three other executives of Black's former media
company, Hollinger Inc, settled earlier with the regulator, the
Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).
Through Hollinger, Black once ran an international newspaper
empire that included the Chicago Sun-Times, Britain's Daily
Telegraph and the Jerusalem Post as well as extensive holdings
in Canada, but he ended up in U.S. prison for fraud.
He was found guilty in the United States in 2007 of scheming
to siphon off millions of dollars from the sale of newspapers
owned by Hollinger, where he was chief executive and chairman.
Two of his three fraud convictions were later voided, and
his sentence was shortened. He was released in May 2012 after
having served more than three years in prison.
The OSC based its ruling on the U.S. criminal conviction.
Black has since returned to Canada, where he writes opinion
pieces in the National Post newspaper, which his company once
owned.
He did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)