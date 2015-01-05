TORONTO Jan 5 The Canadian Broadcasting Corp
said on Monday it has placed two executives at the heart of a
scandal involving former radio personality Jian Ghomeshi on
leaves of absence, effective immediately.
The CBC's head of human resources and industrial relations,
Todd Spencer, and its executive director of radio, Chris Boyce,
will both take an unspecified break from their duties, the
public broadcaster said on Twitter.
Ghomeshi was fired in October and charged with sexual
assault in November, after the CBC said it had seen graphic
evidence he had injured a woman in what he said were consensual
acts of bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism in sex.
The CBC has hired an external investigator to probe
allegations that Ghomeshi, a former folk-rock musician who is a
household name in Canada, assaulted or harassed several CBC
colleagues, including one former employee who said her
complaints to the CBC about Ghomeshi's behavior were not
followed up.
A spokesman for the CBC did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)