By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO Nov 26 A celebrity radio host was
charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on Wednesday in a
scandal that has grabbed Canada's media spotlight.
Jian Ghomeshi, 47, former host of the internationally
syndicated music and arts program Q on Canadian Broadcasting
Corp radio, surrendered to police and was charged with four
counts of sexual assault and one of choking, Toronto police
said.
His lawyer said Ghomeshi would plead not guilty to the
charges.
Ghomeshi was released on bail of C$100,000 ($88,645) after a
brief court appearance. He was ordered to surrender his passport
and live with his mother in the city's north end.
Surrounded by police, Ghomeshi walked through a crush of
reporters outside the courthouse without speaking to anyone and
sped off in a car with his lawyer.
"Mr. Ghomeshi will be pleading not guilty. We will address
these allegations fully, directly in a courtroom," Marie Henein,
his lawyer, said in a statement to reporters. "It is not my
practice to litigate my cases in the media. This one will be no
different."
The charges follow a month-long police investigation into
allegations that Ghomeshi, a former folk-rock musician who is a
household name in Canada, sexually assaulted and harassed
several women.
On Tuesday, Ghomeshi dropped a C$55 million ($48.95 million)
lawsuit against his former employer for wrongful dismissal and
said he would pay the legal costs.
The scandal broke when the CBC fired Ghomeshi in October,
saying it had received information that precluded it from
continuing its relationship with the host. The Q show, now
hosted by someone else, is carried on Public Radio International
and has had a wide following on National Public Radio in the
United States.
Ghomeshi took to Facebook after he was fired, saying it was
because of his preference for consensual bondage, discipline,
sadism and masochism in sex. He also said that an ex-girlfriend
and a reporter were out to get him.
A string of women, including co-workers, came forward with
allegations of misconduct by Ghomeshi after his dismissal,
mostly anonymously in the media. Several also went to the
Toronto police.
($1 = 1.1237 Canadian dollars)
