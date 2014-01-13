TORONTO Jan 13 Two of Canada's largest
newspaper publishers announced another round of layoffs on
Monday, as the industry cuts costs to offset sharp declines in
sales of print advertising.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp, the owner of the
National Post and a string of regional titles, and Toronto's
Globe and Mail newspaper both announced cuts.
Postmedia Network Canada said most of the 48 workers at a
Calgary call center for its classified ads would leave the
company in coming months after their jobs were outsourced to a
U.S. company. It also said that a small number of journalists
would depart its National Post newsroom, but did not specify how
many.
Postmedia on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss as
print-advertising revenues fell sharply from a year earlier.
The Globe and Mail's publisher, Phillip Crawley, told
Reuters that the paper was cutting 18 editorial positions after
failing to reduce costs enough via voluntary furloughs and
previous layoffs.
"We are hiring at the same time as we are letting others go
because the nature of the industry is changing pretty rapidly,"
Crawley said.
The Globe is majority-owned by Canada's Thomson family,
which is also a majority owner of Reuters' parent company,
Thomson Reuters Corp. BCE Inc owns a minority
stake in the newspaper.