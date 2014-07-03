TORONTO, July 2 Journalists and other workers at Canada's Globe and Mail rejected a new collective agreement on Wednesday, setting one of the country's largest and most influential newspapers up for a potential strike or lockout.

Of the votes cast by union members, 299 out of 355 votes, or 92.3 percent, voted against the latest offer from management, according to Shawn McCarthy, a spokesman for the bargaining committee of Unifor local 87-M.

He said they are now waiting on the company's response and would like to get back to bargaining. The previous collective agreement expired earlier this week.

The Globe is majority-owned by the Woodbridge Co Ltd, a holding vehicle for Toronto's billionaire Thomson family. Telecom company BCE Inc owns a 15 percent stake in the newspaper.

Woodbridge is also the majority shareholder of Reuters' parent company Thomson Reuters Corp.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)