TORONTO, July 9 Canada's Globe and Mail
newspaper reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday with
the union representing its editorial, advertising sales and
circulation workers, likely averting a work stoppage at the
country's largest national daily.
The two sides met for two days with an independent mediator
before reaching the deal. No details of the agreement will be
released before a ratification vote is held, the union, Unifor,
said.
"Good news. We have reached a tentative deal which the
bargaining team unanimously recommends," Unifor said in a memo
sent to workers. "The strike deadline is suspended until further
notice. Continue to work normally."
The strike deadline had been Wednesday at 4 p.m. (2000 GMT).
The workers had rejected an earlier offer from management
that the union said weakened job security and cut pay
significantly for some advertising sales staff.
Employees will likely vote on the deal on Thursday
afternoon, the memo said.
The Globe, like much of the traditional media, has struggled
to offset shrinking print advertising revenue as marketing
dollars follow readers online.
The Globe is Canada's largest newspaper by average daily
paid circulation and is neck and neck with Torstar's Toronto
Star for total circulation, according to Newspapers Canada,
which compiles data provided by publishers.
The Globe is majority-owned by Woodbridge Co Ltd, a holding
vehicle for Toronto's billionaire Thomson family. Telecom
company BCE Inc owns a 15 percent stake in the
newspaper.
Woodbridge is also the majority shareholder of Reuters'
parent company, Thomson Reuters Corp.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)