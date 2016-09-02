(Corrects to show rules took effect in March, not May, in 7th
paragraph)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's television regulator
said on Friday it will use the pending expiry of broadcast
licenses as leverage in talks with distributors to judge their
adherence to new rules forcing them to offer channels
individually.
Distributors that collectively provide television service to
three-quarters of the Canadian market will see their existing
licenses expire in 2017, the Canadian Radio-Television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said.
The regulator said it has also told the country's four
largest television distributors - BCE Inc, Rogers
Communications Inc, Shaw Communications Inc
and Quebecor's Videotron - not to expect the typical
seven-year extensions this time around.
"We have put people on notice that these renewals are likely
to be short-term in nature," a CRTC executive said during a
not-for-attribution briefing with journalists ahead of hearings
next week on sweeping new CRTC rules that created a C$25 "skinny
basic" package of television channels.
The regulator has taken an aggressive stance in support of
consumer choice in recent years. The Canadian government has
also said it is looking to overhaul laws governing broadcasting,
media and cultural industries to support local content.
The CRTC in May warned that broadcasters must invest in
robust news operations, as a string of television and radio
stations cut jobs and reduce programming in an effort to adjust
to rising online competition.
The Sept. 7-8 hearings will review adherence to the new CRTC
rules that took effect in March. They require that all extra
channels be offered individually by December.
The CRTC said some 177,000 viewers had signed up to skinny
basic packages by the end of June, up from around 100,000 soon
after the rules come into force.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)