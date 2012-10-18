* Q3 deal volume down 21 pct year on year
* Total value up 23 pct on quarter, up 16 pct on year
* CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for Nexen skews data
TORONTO, Oct 18 The number of mergers and
acquisition proposals in Canada fell 17 percent in the third
quarter from the second, but a blockbuster bid by China's CNOOC
Ltd for oil producer Nexen Inc helped push
the value up 23 percent, a report showed on Thursday.
There were 599 M&A deals worth C$58.6 billion ($59.7
billion) in the third quarter, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Canada's quarterly report on
mergers and acquisitions.
The volume of deals was down 21 percent from the third
quarter of 2011, but on a value basis M&As were up 23 percent
from the second quarter and up 16 percent from a year earlier,
due entirely to CNOOC's Nexen bid, which the report gave a total
enterprise value of C$19 billion.
Excluding that deal, the value would have declined 17
percent from the second quarter and 22 percent from the same
period last year, PwC said.
"The drop-off in activity is attributable to an absence of
targets in the market, rather than an absence of demand for
deals," Nicolas Marcoux, PwC's Canadian deals leader, said in a
statement. "Well-capitalized corporate and private equity firms
continue their hunt for strong middle market tuck under deals."
The value of inbound transactions, where foreign buyers
target Canadian companies, climbed 235 percent over the second
quarter and was up more than 64 percent from a year earlier.
The data was skewed by the CNOOC bid, which accounted for
more than 62 percent of the inbound dollar value. Excluding that
deal, foreign acquisitions of Canadian assets were up 26 percent
from the second quarter, but down 38 percent from a year
earlier.
Foreign acquisitions by Canadian companies fell 13 percent
to C$18.9 billion from the second quarter but were 23 percent
higher than a year earlier.
Domestic M&A activity fell 47 percent from the second
quarter and was down 50 percent year over year.
The CNOOC deal pushed energy to the top of the five most
targeted industries, while media made an appearance in the top
five on the strength of the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board's consortium purchase of Suddenlink Communications and
Cogeco Cable Inc's acquisition of Atlantic Broadband.