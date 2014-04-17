OTTAWA, April 17 The Canadian government will
take several more weeks to evaluate the options for the
much-delayed replacement of its CF-18 fighter jets, Public Works
Minister Diane Finley said on Thursday.
The decision boils down to whether to proceed with a
single-source contract to Lockheed Martin Corp for 65
F-35 stealth fighters or to go with a tender that opens up the
bidding to competitors.
The Conservative government ran into a storm of criticism
over its decision in 2010 to go with the F-35s without an open
tender. It froze that decision and has been talking to other
aircraft makers as well.
"Over the next several weeks we will be carefully reviewing
a number of reports relating to the evaluation of options,
industrial benefits, costs and other factors related to the
decision to replace our CF-18 fleet," Finley said in the
prepared text of a speech she was giving in British Columbia.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)