VANCOUVER Jan 30 A massive spill from a dam
containing mine waste in British Columbia last August was caused
by a flawed design for the embankment, which did not properly
account for the geology of the region, an independent panel said
on Friday.
The investigation by the three-member engineering panel
found that the breach, which sent billions of gallons of
wastewater and sludge coursing into a fish-bearing creek, was a
result of a failure in the foundation of the tailing dam
embankment.
"We concluded the dominant contribution to the failure
resides in the design," panel chair Norbert Morgenstern said at
a press conference. "The design did not take into account the
complexity of the sub glacial and pre-glacial geological
environment associated with the perimeter embankment
foundation."
The mine is owned by Vancouver-based Imperial Metals Inc
.
