(Adds quotes from panel, statement from province, closing share
price)
By Julie Gordon and Susan Taylor
VANCOUVER/TORONTO Jan 30 A massive spill from a
dam containing mine waste in British Columbia last year was
caused by a flawed design for the embankment, which did not
account for the presence of a glacial lake deposit at the
foundation, an independent panel said on Friday.
The probe found that the breach at Imperial Metal's
Mount Polley mine, which sent billions of gallons of wastewater
and sludge into waterways, happened because the dam's weight was
too much for the foundation to bear.
"We concluded the dominant contribution to the failure
resides in the design," the panel's chair, Norbert Morgenstern,
said after the 5-1/2-month investigation.
"The design did not take into account the complexity of the
sub-glacial and pre-glacial geological environment associated
with the perimeter embankment foundation."
The panel, appointed by the provincial government with the
backing of two Aboriginal bands from the Mount Polley area, also
found the collapse was triggered by the construction of a
downstream rockfill zone at an overly steep slope.
They concluded that had the slope been flattened, work that
was under way when the accident happened, the failure could have
been averted.
Morgenstern said design flaws created a "loaded gun" and the
construction of the steep slope "pulled the trigger."
Knight Piesold Consulting designed the tailings pond, but
ended its service as "engineer of record" for the facility in
early 2011. The firm was not immediately available for comment
on Friday.
Vancouver-based Imperial Metals' shares closed up 6 percent
at C$8.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock, which
plunged more than 46 percent the day after the Aug. 4, spill,
hit a near five-year low of C$7.30 in December.
The 147-page report had seven recommendations for industry
and government, including stronger regulatory overview and
emphasis on safety over economics in the feasibility stage of
mining projects.
British Columbia's energy and mines minister said all mines
operating in the province will be immediately required to report
on whether their tailings dams are built on glacial material.
The massive spill had called into question provincial
government inspections of tailings dams and could delay or even
derail other energy and mining projects planned in the famously
"green" province.
However, the panel found that additional inspections of the
tailings facility would not have prevented the failure.
The Mount Polley copper and gold mine is near the city of
Williams Lake, some 550 km (340 miles) northeast of Vancouver.
(Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing
by G Crosse and Jonathan Oatis)