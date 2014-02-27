UPDATE 2-U.S. and Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
VANCOUVER Feb 26 The Canadian government has blocked the development of a controversial copper and gold mine owned by Taseko Mines Ltd, Environment Minister Leona Aglukkaq said on Wednesday.
The decision came after Aglukkaq concluded that the New Prosperity mine project is "likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects that cannot be mitigated," a statement from the minister's office said.
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
SYDNEY, April 21 A new ocean debris drift analysis shows missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 is most likely within a proposed expanded search area rejected by Australia and Malaysia in January, the Australian government's scientific agency said on Friday.