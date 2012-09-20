* Largest mine ever in Arctic being built by Arcelor
subsidiary
* Project could have key permits by early 2013
* Company must still sign social agreement with local Inuit
* Iron ore prices well below 2011 highs, demand seen
sluggish
By Julie Gordon
TORONTO, Sept 20 Even though regulators should
clear a massive iron ore project in Canada's far north by early
next year, a decision on whether to move ahead may hinge on
clear signals that global steel demand is pulling out of its
current funk.
The Mary River project, owned by a subsidiary of steelmaker
ArcelorMittal, was given the green light late last
week by regulators in the territory of Nunavut after a four-year
environmental review.
The approval is the first major milestone for the
challenging development, located in a remote and environmentally
sensitive region of the Canadian Arctic.
"It's fair to say that this is the most important step
towards development that has occurred," said Tom Paddon, chief
executive of Baffinland Iron Mines, which is 70-percent held by
ArcelorMittal. "But it is just that - an important step."
At present, economic trends appear to be working against the
ambitious Arctic project. Iron ore prices have tumbled since
2011, hitting a near three-year low earlier this month as
steelmakers struggled with the debt crisis in Europe and a
slower pace of expansion in China.
With demand for steelmaking materials set to grow at a
slower pace than previously, miners around the world are scaling
back expansions and shelving higher-cost projects.
Still, the bleak near-term outlook for iron has not slowed
activity at Baffinland. The Toronto company is pushing ahead
with a feasibility study and pre-construction work in Nunavut.
ArcelorMittal, which is in the midst of a major expansion at
its other Canadian project, is still pushing ahead with efforts
to boost its own iron ore output and reduce its dependence on
miners like Vale SA, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton.
Considered one of the richest undeveloped iron ore deposits
in the world, the Mary River mine is expected to produce up to
30 million tonnes a year, or the equivalent of more than 80
percent of Canada's current total output.
But to get the project up and running, Baffinland will have
to build the Arctic's largest open pit mine, along with support
infrastructure - including a port and railway - all of which is
expected to cost at least $4 billion.
The Canadian government still has to sign off on the mine
plan approval, as well as on the water license, which is now
being reviewed by Nunavut regulators. Baffinland expects both
permits to be in place in the first quarter of 2013.
And the company must also reach an impact and benefit
agreement with the local Inuit communities, a key step for any
resource development project in Canada's north.
Paddon said those negotiations are well underway, though he
warned it would be difficult to predict when an agreement would
be in place.
Mining projects from Argentina to Alaska have been derailed
by opposition from local communities who worry development will
bring them little economic benefit, while destroying their
traditional way of life and harming the environment.
Once all the pieces are in place, Baffinland will turn to
its majority shareholder, ArcelorMittal, to make the call on
whether construction will go forward.
"The final decision rests with our shareholders," said
Paddon. "But at Baffinland we're busy putting in place all the
elements required to allow that decision to be made."
A NEW FRONTIER
Found well above the Arctic Circle on Baffin Island, Mary
River is one of the most isolated mining projects in the world.
Temperatures at the site regularly dip below minus 30 and there
is 24-hour darkness from November to January.
Critics of the project say the mine is simply too ambitious
to work in such an inhospitable environment, a charge Paddon is
quick to rebuke.
"Over the past several decades we've gotten empirical proof
that mines can be undertaken in remote locations," he said. "So
I don't have any doubt at all that this project is doable.
Logistically it is well within our capacity."
Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd owns two gold projects in
Nunavut, while both Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton operate diamond
mines just south of Arctic Circle in the Northwest Territories.
But while gold and diamonds are small enough to be flown out
on a plane, iron ore is produced by the tonne - making
transportation a far more arduous task.
Once mined and crushed, millions of tonnes of ore will be
transported by rail across 100 miles of barren landscape to a
port in Steensby Inlet. It will then travel by ship from the
northernmost tip of Baffin Island to steel mills in Europe.
For Paddon, who helped build the Voisey's Bay nickel mine in
Northern Labrador, the project is not only feasible, but will
also be milestone for future Arctic development.
"This, on its own, will be the largest mine development ever
to occur in the Arctic," he said. "It's happened across the
North and this is the next one."