TORONTO Dec 16 Two Canadian gold miners
shuffled their executive ranks on Friday, as Goldcorp Inc
promoted a senior vice president to replace Chief Operating
Officer George Burns, hired by Eldorado Gold Corp as
chief executive officer.
The shake-up came as a number of global mining CEOs are at
or nearing retirement age amid a shortage of top talent with the
right skills and experience to steer the sector out of troubled
times.
Burns, the COO of Goldcorp since 2012, will take leadership
of Eldorado in April from Paul Wright, who had been appointed
president and CEO in 1999. Wright will become chairman of
Eldorado's board of directors and current chairman Robert
Gilmore will move to vice chairman.
Burns will head a growth phase at Vancouver-based Eldorado,
overseeing development projects in Greece on Olympias Phase 2
and the construction of Skouries, along with the likely
development of Tocantinzinho in Brazil. Eldorado also has
operations in Turkey, Serbia and Romania.
Burns, who will also join Eldorado's board, has 30 years
experience in the mining sector with gold, copper and coal
miners and was COO at Toronto-headquartered Centerra Gold before
joining Goldcorp.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market
value, appointed senior vice president Todd White as COO,
starting Jan. 1.
White, previously senior vice president South America at
Newmont Mining, joined Vancouver-based Goldcorp in 2014 and has
two decades of mining experience.
