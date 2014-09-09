VANCOUVER, Sept 9 The Canadian province of
British Columbia on Tuesday issued a formal warning against the
owners of the Mount Polley mine after an inspection found that
mine waste was still leaking from its breached tailing dam
facility a month after it burst.
The province's Ministry of Environment said an inspection at
the site on Sept. 4 had found the mine, owned by Imperial Metals
Corp, to be "out of compliance" with provincial laws,
as effluent, or liquid waste, was still leaking into local
waterways.
The warning, sent to Mount Polley general manager Dale
Reimer and released by the province, was issued more than a
month after the original spill, which sent billions of gallons
of tailings into waterways in central British Columbia and
prompted numerous water-use bans.
The letter stated that while the Ministry of Environment
understands that there are challenges around working at the
spill site, it believes "more action" could be taken to ensure
greater environmental protection in a "more timely manner."
The discharges have since stopped, the government said in
its advisory, and added that Ministry staff remained concerned
that heavy rainfall could trigger further seepage.
The province has ordered the Vancouver-based company to
install a sediment control system to ensure that there is no
further seepage.
Shares of Imperial Metals ended up 6.8 percent at C$9.85 on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, though the stock is still
well below its closing price of C$16.80 on Aug. 1, the last day
of trading before the spill on Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon)