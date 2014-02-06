By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Feb 6 At a time when major miners
have turned gun-shy on acquisitions after a rash of
value-busting deals, two big players made it clear last week
that they are still keen to partner with junior firms on
high-quality, early-stage projects.
Under pressure from investors to retreat from large,
capital-intensive projects, companies like Canada's Teck
Resources Ltd and Poland's KGHM Polska Mied SA
are looking to tiny exploration companies to secure
future output.
Junior miners are likely to be receptive. Once able to tap
retail investors when commodity prices were climbing, many
juniors now find themselves locked out of capital markets and
struggling to fund exploration programs or even just keep the
lights on.
"We have billions of dollars in cash, ready to deploy, and
are looking for opportunities," said Teck's chief executive Don
Lindsay at an industry conference in Vancouver last week. "We
are open for business and we want to partner."
Lindsay's comments echoed those made by the chief executive
of KGHM International, KGHM's global mining arm, just hours
before, who also urged juniors to bring him their best projects.
"We believe that now is the time to build a portfolio of
partnerships with junior exploration and development companies,"
said Derek White, speaking at the same conference. "The benefits
of these kinds of partnerships is that both parties build the
business and both can create a synergistic relationship."
These smaller deals are a more attractive option than the
mega-deals that in recent years gave buyers access to producing
assets, but also resulted in huge writedowns when metal prices
soured and projects failed to live up to expectations.
Barrick Gold Corp, which bought Equinox Minerals
for C$7.3 billion ($6.6 billion) in 2011, later booked a $3.8
billion charge on the value of the deal's flagship asset, and
Kinross Gold Corp has written down some $5.7 billion
related to its C$7.1 billion takeover of Red Back Mining in
2010.
NEWFOUND ENTHUSIASM
To be sure, big miners funding projects for juniors in order
to earn stakes in promising early-stage ventures is nothing new.
But there is a fresh enthusiasm for such partnerships as top
producers look for more economical ways to grow their project
pipelines.
The bullish statements also build on the positive momentum
of Goldcorp Inc's C$2.6 billion ($2.35 billion) hostile
bid for Osisko Mining Corp, which signaled an uptick in
deal activity in the mining sector.
The sector has sagged in recent years, as falling metal
prices and underperforming assets led to massive writedowns,
prompting top miners to swear off big budget deals, shelve new
developments and focus on cutting costs.
In an effort to be more disciplined, producers slashed
exploration budgets and shunned mega takeovers.
But that process limited their own prospects for new growth,
leaving many in a sticky situation.
"As an operating mining company, we know our reserves are
depleting every day," said KGHM's White. "We know we need to
replace those reserves, otherwise we will go out of business."
COUPLING UP
For some, small partnership deals are the ideal solution.
Rather than spending hundreds of millions on full exploration
programs, miners can spend a few million to gain a toe-hold in a
promising property. For the juniors, an established partner adds
prestige to a project and guarantees years of funding.
It is a model that has worked well for mid-sized producers
like HudBay Minerals Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
, who have had considerable success partnering with
juniors on early-stage projects and using those investments as a
farm system for future development.
Now, the majors are seeing the opportunity in cash-strapped
juniors. In 2013, mining firms on the TSX Venture exchange
raised a combined C$1.28 billion in equity capital, down sharply
from C$2.79 billion in 2012 and C$5.89 billion in 2011,
according to TMX Group data.
And while many juniors were hesitant to tie themselves to
one partner in the past, seeing it as a potential hindrance to
future deals, with cash flows running low, they are now faced
with the choice of either selling out at a rock-bottom price or
finding a partner to keep the project alive.
"A lot of those small juniors, particularly if they have
something valuable, are realizing ... I'm going to have to go to
the seniors, and I'm going to have to have partnerships," said
Francis McGuire, chief executive of Major Drilling Group
International, which provides drilling services for the
mining industry. "I think you're going to see more of that."
The trick is to not give away too much, too soon, but rather
to retain a big enough stake to create value for shareholders if
future exploration is fruitful, said Ralph Rushton, a director
at Radius Gold Inc, which is developing the
Holly-Banderas project in Guatemala and doesn't have a senior
partner.
"Junior companies are wary of being seen by the investment
community to have given away the family jewels too early," said
Rushton. "On the other hand, (they) are starved for cash."