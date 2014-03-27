By Nicole Mordant
| VANCOUVER, March 27
VANCOUVER, March 27 Looking for ways to boost
their flagging fortunes, a handful of tiny Canadian mining
exploration companies are considering swapping their hard hats
and shovels for bongs and baggies.
In the past couple of months, nearly a dozen of these
so-called junior miners, hard hit by a downturn in the mining
industry, have announced they might branch out into Canada's
budding medical marijuana industry.
The announcements from Satori Resources Inc, which
owns a moribund gold project in Manitoba, and Victory Ventures
Inc, which has staked mineral claims in British
Columbia, have propelled these rock-bottom penny stocks updward.
The buzz is being created by new Canadian rules that are due
to take effect on April 1 that allow cannabis for medical use to
be cultivated commercially by licensed growers. Until now, the
medical marijuana industry has consisted mostly of small-scale
home-grown operations.
Most of the miners' plans to enter the legal pot industry
are at the investigative stage, leading to questions about
whether they will actually make the move, or are just looking
for a pop in share prices that have been pummeled by weak metal
prices and a financing freeze.
Canada's junior mining industry has a history of seeking to
ride the coattails of major investment fads, evident in the
stampede from mining into technology during the 1990s tech boom
and then back to mining once the bubble burst.
Those looking at the pot business "are generally juniors
that have projects that are no longer viable," said Mickey Fulp,
publisher of MercenaryGeologist.com, a junior resource industry
newsletter.
"They all probably have good intentions, but the good
intentions are to boost their stock prices and get something
going outside of the exploration and mining sector," he said.
Health Canada estimates revenues from commercial pot could
reach C$1.3 billion ($1.17 billion) over the next 10 years and
draw in an estimated 450,000 users of medical marijuana.
But some in the industry as well as risk-loving investors
believe that is just the beginning, especially if marijuana is
legalized for recreational use as is the case in two U.S.
states.
"It has absolutely blue sky potential because no one really
knows. At this stage, you want at least to have some exposure to
it in case this is the next biggest thing," said James Nelson, a
director of Terra Firma Resources Inc, a mining
exploration company with graphite and precious metals properties
in Canada, according to its website.
The shares of Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc, which
changed its name from Supreme Resources Ltd, have surged 700
percent this month, albeit to just 6 Canadian cents. The
company's plans are more advanced than most, announcing this
week that it is in talks to buy a producing medical marijuana
business.
Satori Resources' shares have doubled to 9 Canadian cents in
the past month, and Thelon Capital Ltd's is up nearly
the same amount to 12 Canadian cents.
The risks of speculating were evident this week when the
shares of several mining-to-pot companies plunged after a
Canadian federal court judge issued an injunction against
government plans to end the practice of grow-your-own medical
marijuana on April 1. The ruling could reduce longer-term demand
for commercial pot.
Competition is already fierce with several small biotech and
pharmaceutical companies much further down the road with their
medical cannabis plans.
"There is lot of stigma attached to junior resources
shares," Jennifer Boyle, chief executive officer of Satori
Resources, said in an interview.
"If we are getting into this space, then I want to make sure
there is no real stigma attached and that what we may or may not
do would be absolutely legitimate and a sound business."
($1 = 1.1143 Canadian Dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andre Grenon)