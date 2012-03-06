* Director of JOGMEC unit sees more big deals ahead
* Strong yen, solid commodity prices cited
* Africa viewed as attractive investment area
* Efforts to cut use of rare earths are underway
By Atsuko Kitayama
March 6 Japan's trading houses have turned
bullish on investing in natural resources, leading more of them
to seek bigger stakes in overseas mining projects, said a senior
official at a Japanese state-run company that provides them with
financing.
The trading houses, known as shosha, are taking an
aggressive stance in part because of the strong yen and solid
commodity prices, said Shuichi Miyatake, director for the
exploration technology division of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corp (JOGMEC).
"Many companies are saying that they are going to put a
great deal of effort into natural resources investment,"
Miyatake told Reuters in an interview, pointing to copper and
iron ore as a primary focus.
"They are going to be aggressive in overseas projects. I am
not expecting the number of projects to decline," said Miyatake,
who was in Toronto for PDAC, the mining industry's largest
annual conference.
Japanese trading houses invest in hundreds of businesses
ranging from food to transportation around the globe, but
natural resources are a core interest, accounting for up to 80
percent of their profits.
Miyatake sees little growth in Japanese metal consumption
this year, though demand will stay solid as rebuilding efforts
continue in the region hit by the last year's devastating
earthquake and tsunami.
JOGMEC, which promotes the government's energy policy,
provides financing to Japanese companies for resource
exploration and development. Its activities also include
overseas field surveying, exploration and stockpiling.
The trading houses tend to limit their roles in overseas
projects, remaining junior partners with "off-take" agreements,
but Miyatake said this approach was more suitable when commodity
prices were low and the trend is now changing.
"The old business models aren't easily established anymore.
The Japanese companies are heading toward seeking bigger
stakes," he said.
Several big deals announced late last year illustrate his
point. Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading house, took 24.5
percent of Anglo-American's Chilean copper properties for $5.4
billion. Itochu paid $1.04 billion for 25 percent of U.S. oil
and gas group Samson Investment Co.
RARE EARTH
With China controlling more than 95 percent of the global
output of rare earths, used in many high-tech products made in
Japan, manufacturers there are trying to cut their use, Miyatake
said. Chinese quotas have raised a red flag among companies that
are heavy importers.
"Japan is making a concerted effort to reduce the use of
rare earth, finding alternate materials and recycling to replace
rare earth imports," he said.
The Japanese government plans to spend 5 billion yen
($61.93 million) in two years to help companies cut their
consumption of a heavy rare earth known as dysprosium, used
widely in hybrid cars and electronics, through recycling and the
development of dysprosium-free products. The goal is to slash
the metal's domestic use by 30 percent.
He said there was growing concern over big companies moving
their manufacturing operations to China to avoid the export
controls.
Asked which countries are the next hot destinations for
commodity investments, Miyatake said JOGMEC has been focusing on
Africa for the last three to four years.
JOGMEC has several exploration projects on the continent,
including white gold, nickel, and rare earth.
Myanmar, which is called the last frontier for commodities,
could also emerge as attractive investment destination.
After years of authoritarian military rule, the Southeast
Asian country has started introducing democratic reforms,
raising the prospect of renewed foreign investment there.
JOGMEC has already started a small scale study in Myanmar,
said Miyatake. "If we find anything attractive, we will kick
into gear. But it's just started."
Myanmar has thought to have significant copper, nickel, gold
and possibly rare earth resources.