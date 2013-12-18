TORONTO Dec 18 The Ontario government will
launch a review of mining safety, looking at the effectiveness
of health and safety rules, enforcement and prevention in the
Canadian province after the 2011 deaths of two men at a Vale SA
mine prompted calls for reform.
The review, announced on Wednesday and to commence in early
2014, comes after more than a year of lobbying by the families
and friends of the men, Jason Chenier and Jordan Fram.
The two were killed at one of Vale's Sudbury, Ontario,
nickel mines, and the Brazilian miner's Canadian unit was hit
with a record C$1.05 million ($984,900) fine for the incident in
September. It had pleaded guilty to three counts of violating
the province's workplace safety law.
Mining has long been a major industry in Ontario, and
miners, including big international players such as Glencore
and Goldcorp Inc, produced some C$10.7 billion
worth of minerals in 2011, according provincial government
figures.
About 27,000 people work in the industry. From 2003 to 2012,
the province's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board approved
claims for 32 traumatic fatalities in the sector.
The safety review will involve labor and industry as well as
health and safety representatives. Among other things, it will
look at "ensuring appropriate ground stability and water
management practices methods are being used".
Chenier and Fram were working the night shift at Vale's
Stobie underground mine when material that had been stuck in an
ore pass suddenly burst through a gate, crushing them in what
miners call a "run of muck".
An agreed statement of facts said Vale's failure to maintain
drain holes or stop wet material from being dumped down the ore
pass contributed to the incident.
Vale said in September that it had devoted "significant
efforts and resources" to understanding what had happened, and
on implementing recommendations made since the incident.