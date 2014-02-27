OTTAWA Feb 27 Canada has no plans to further
ease rules for foreign investment in uranium mines after Ottawa
moved to give European Union firms more leeway, a senior
official said on Thursday.
As part of a Canada-European Union free trade deal that was
announced in principle last year, Ottawa waived a longstanding
requirement that EU buyers take on a Canadian partner in uranium
mines.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver said Canada did not
intend to make the same offer to non-European companies such as
Australia's Rio Tinto Ltd, which has uranium deposits
in northern Saskatchewan.
"There are no current plans to do that," he told reporters,
saying the easing of rules for European firms was a major step.
"It will take a while for it (the European Union waiver) to
be fully negotiated but we hope it can be done within a year."
Pressed again about liberalizing investment rules for non-EU
firms, he replied "Well, one step at a time."
Canada, the world's second biggest producer of uranium
behind Kazakhstan, bans foreign companies from owning more than
49 percent of any uranium mine.
Rio Tinto is pressing Canada to change the policy, which
dates back to the Cold War.