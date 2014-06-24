BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
LONDON, June 24 Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday there is no housing bubble in Canada.
Asked at a bond conference in London if there was a bubble, Oliver said: "No".
"The advice we have received is that we are not in a bubble," he told reporters. (Reporting by William James, editing by Jamie McGeever)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year