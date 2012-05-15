* Canada's No. 5 bank announced deal with Rogers
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 15 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce is hoping its deal with Rogers Communications
to allow customers to pay for purchases with
smartphones will help it steal clients from banking rivals who
must now rush to match the offering.
Canada's No. 5 bank announced the deal on Tuesday for the
so-called "mobile wallets", which will allow the bank's credit
card customers to make retail payments by tapping their
smartphones on a sensor. See
The move came a day after Canada's banking industry
published a set of guidelines to support open standards for
mobile wallets.
With banks clamoring to offer competing products, CIBC sees
value in being the first off the mark. While the service will
not be in place until later in the year, CIBC seems to be in the
best position to get its mobile wallet off the ground first.
"There's no doubt we wanted to be early on this, we wanted
to be first," David Williamson, CIBC's head of retail and
business banking, said in an interview.
"We want more clients, and there's evidence that clients
will gravitate to a bank that is innovative or leading."
Canada's banks are scrambling to build domestic market share
as an expected housing slowdown threatens to put a squeeze on
consumer lending volumes, which are the banks' leading revenue
driver.
While CIBC's larger rivals all have significant
international operations to churn out growth, CIBC is more
domestically focused.
Williamson noted CIBC was the first Canadian bank to offer
mobile banking back in 2010, and said customer take-up of the
service has been brisk. He expects a similar rush to mobile
wallets and expects customers gained will stick around even when
other alternatives emerge.
"The attrition rate for clients who do online banking or
mobile banking is much lower, so the loyalty level... is a lot
higher," he said.
David Beattie, an analyst at Moody's, said offering mobile
wallets first would benefit CIBC, but that maintaining the
advantage will be a challenge.
"I think that being first mover on mobile wallets would be
positive, but transitory, as the industry moves to this next
level of payment convenience," he said. "A sustainable advantage
here is unlikely."
Williamson said he expects to add debit cards to the service
at a later date. He said credit cards were the logical starting
point due to CIBC's market-leading market share and because more
retailers have credit-card terminals able to scan the phone
sensors.
Bank of Montreal, Canada's No. 4 bank, said it
expects to be in the mobile wallet business within 12 to 18
months, while No. 3 lender Bank of Nova Scotia said it
will be announcing its plans at the "appropriate time".
Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
, the country's two biggest banks, would not comment on
their plans to offer their own products.