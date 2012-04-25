* First commercial launches likely within six months
* Telecoms seek flat fee to put card data on phones
* Existing tap-and-go network removes major obstacle
* Loyalty programs, coupons expected to encourage use
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 25 Thousands of Canadian
retailers already have equipment in place to let customers pay
for purchases with a swipe of their mobile phones, putting the
country in the lead in developing a system that could one day
make cash obsolete.
All that's needed is an agreement between banks, credit
card companies and telecoms, and that appears to be coming soon,
promising to transform how Canadians pay for everything from
their morning coffee to a tankful of gasoline.
If consumers embrace the system - and that's still a big
"if" - clip-and-save coupons, transit passes, library cards and
perhaps even driver's licenses could become things of the past.
"It is truly ground-breaking and revolutionary," said
Stephen Gardiner, a managing partner for strategy at Accenture
PLC, a consultancy that advises companies on mobile commerce.
JUMP INTO LEAD
Canada is not the first country to try such a project. Phone
companies, credit card providers and banks in Britain, Japan and
South Korea have tried to set up mobile payment systems, but
none have yet lived up to the hype.
In South Korea, for example, residents have used
touch-and-go mass transit cards for years. But only a limited
number of stores can process such transactions and phone-based
payments have yet to take off.
In Britain, European Union regulators are examining whether
telecom operators working together to set up a mobile payments
system are violating competition rules, while Japanese consumers
have yet to be tempted away from credit and debit cards.
"In Canada, we are more ready than probably any country in
the world," said David Robinson, who heads the emerging business
team at Rogers Communications Inc, the country's
largest wireless provider. He expects to launch a "mobile
wallet" within six months.
NEAR-FIELD COMMUNICATION
A plus for Canada is that many Canadians either already own
the kind of advanced smartphones needed for such transactions or
will soon, given the rapid rate at which Canadians upgrade.
The phones have chips that allow data to be exchanged
wirelessly, meaning they can communicate with the sophisticated
electronic readers already in shops from coast to coast.
The readers, most of them in fast food outlets, gasoline
stations, grocery and convenience stores and coffee shops, work
with near-field communication chips embedded in credit or debit
cards. NFC chips are a safer alternative to the easily hacked
traditional magnetic strips.
Research firm Berg Insight expects 100 million handsets to
be shipped this year with an NFC chip. Electronic readers only
need a software update to work with these phones.
Canada already has more mobile-ready contact-less readers
per capita than anywhere else in the world, with this type of
reader installed in between 12 and 15 percent of all retail
outlets, according to Almis Ledas, chief operating officer of
EnStream.
EnStream, a joint venture of Canada's three main telecom
carriers, plans to launch a platform to connect with banks by
the summer.
"Whether it's parking, or coffee, or groceries or gas, the
acceptance points in Canada are much broader than they are in
the United States," said Richard McLaughlin, senior
vice-president for global products and solutions at Mastercard.
TALKS IN FINAL STAGES
Several people involved in negotiations between the telecom
companies and the banks say Rogers and Canada's two other major
carriers - BCE Inc's Bell Canada and Telus Corp
- are in the final stages of talks.
Telecoms want to charge a flat annual fee to allow a bank to
load a consumer's financial credentials on the SIM card inside a
NFC-enabled smartphone. That would allow the phone to replace a
debit or credit card, but would not offer the phone company a
cut of any transaction made over smartphones.
Ledas says such a system could supplant automatic banking
machines and perhaps lead to bank branch closures. "Banking
machines will become the payphones of the future," he said,
noting how cellphones have largely made payphones redundant.
Officials at Canada's five biggest banks declined to comment
on mobile payments. The Canadian Bankers Association said it is
working on a set of standards for the emerging industry.
HURDLES IN THE UNITED STATES
But winning consumer acceptance is not a given, and skeptics
note the Japanese experience. Contact-less cards and readers are
well established there, but consumers haven't taken the bait, at
least in part because the phone offerings are no better than
those from competing card plans.
In the United States, three big carriers have struck deals
with three banks for a payments venture called Isis, and have
launched pilots in two small markets. But the partners must
persuade millions of merchants to upgrade their payment readers
to work with smartphones.
And in Europe, smartphone payment systems are mostly in
their early stages. In one high-profile but limited project,
Visa Inc and Vodafone Group PLC are touting transactions via
smartphones at the London Olympics this summer.
For Rogers and others, acceptance may hinge on the extras
they offer to consumers. Telecoms will likely look to loop in
retailers' loyalty programs and airlines' frequent flyer
programs. Links to other services, such as transit cards, health
care and motor vehicle documents, could help, too.
"If there's one thing Japan can teach us, it's that we need
to give people a good enough reason to start taking their phones
out of their pockets when they come to the point of sale," said
Zilvinas Bareisis, senior analyst at research firm Celent.