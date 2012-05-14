TORONTO May 14 Canada's banking industry on
Monday introduced voluntary guidelines for the f ledgling mobile
payments industry as banks seek to establish open standards for
secure transactions over smartphones.
The Canadian Bankers Association, a trade body representing
banks operating in the country, presented the guidelines as a
blueprint for rolling out services enabling consumers to pay for
goods with a swipe of their smartphones.
Canada is in a good position to take a leading position in
mobile payments. Thousands of retailers already have the
necessary equipment in place.
The guidelines can be found here: