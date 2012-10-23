Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Oct 23 Royal Bank of Canada plans to launch a "mobile wallet" payment system within the next month, the head of the bank's Canadian banking division told Reuters.
RBC, Canada's largest bank, is racing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to be first to market in Canada with a system that will allow clients to make cash and credit card payments using their smartphones.
RBC had been aiming to have the product out in October.
However, the bank ran into "partner difficulties," said Dave McKay.
"We're almost there; it's close. It's going to be out in the next 3 or 4 weeks." he said in an interview.
CIBC said in May it will launch its own mobile wallet with wireless carrier Rogers Communications Inc.
While mobile payment technology is just beginning to roll out, analysts say the sector is set to boom.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.