June 15 Quebec's public pension fund said it
secured an investment of C$1.28 billion ($963.06 million) from
Canada's federal government for the construction of the world's
third-largest light rail system in Montreal.
The construction of Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM)
project has been finalized at C$6.04 billion, Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec (CDPQ) said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2sf3Jxv)
CDPQ, in November, said it would cost an extra C$400 million
($296 million) to cover three additional stations and was yet to
secure funding from the government.
($1 = 1.3291 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)