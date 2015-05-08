VANCOUVER Canadian police said on Friday they are investigating several deaths in the Vancouver area that may be a murder-suicide linked to a message on Facebook in which a man appeared to confess to killing his daughter, wife and sister.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said multiple members of one family, including the suspect, were believed to be dead at two crime separate scenes, in the Vancouver area and a nearby rural town.

The RCMP said in a statement they were tipped off by "information obtained through social media that indicated a ... man had harmed his family members."

The first body was found at a home in the Vancouver suburb of Langley on Thursday. The investigation then led to a home in a rural community east of the city, where police say they tried to reach out to a man believed to be holed up inside.

Several hours into the standoff, the house went up in flames.

Police did not give the names of the victims.

The residents of the home that burned down were an R and L Janzen, according to an online directory.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Friday posted a screen shot of a message on Randy Janzen's Facebook page, in which the British Columbia man confesses "over the last 10 days I have done some of the worst things I could have ever imagined a person doing ... now my family is pain free and in heaven."

The post, written around noon on Thursday, details his daughter Emily's struggle with migraine headaches and depression, stating "I took a gun and shot her in the head and now she is migraine free."

The confession then details how he killed his wife, Laurel, "because a mother should never have to hear the news her baby has died" and his sister, Shelly, to protect her from the shame he caused.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the post or the Facebook account.

The Chilliwack School of Performing Arts posted a picture of Emily Janzen on their Facebook page on Friday, saying the theatre troupe would "fondly remember" the former student and teacher, and offering condolences to her friends and family.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway and Chris Reese)