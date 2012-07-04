The human head discovered in a Montreal park during the weekend belongs to a Chinese student allegedly dismembered by a porn actor in one of Canada's most gruesome slayings in recent memory, police said on Wednesday.

A Montreal police spokeswoman said medical tests showed the remains were those of Jun Lin and confirmed local media reports saying the body part in question was a head.

Lin's hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while his torso was found in a pile of garbage. His head had been missing until late on Sunday, when police acting on a tip found it in a park.

Luka Rocco Magnotta, a Canadian porn actor who is accused of killing Lin, dismembering and cannibalizing his body and posting a video of the crime online, last month pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Magnotta was arrested in Germany early last month and deported to Canada. A preliminary 10-day court hearing into the case is due to start on March 11. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Trott)